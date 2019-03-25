1,322 Shares in Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Beigene to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $124.46 on Monday. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 339.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $343,418.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,386,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.10, for a total value of $2,037,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,106,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,767 shares of company stock worth $7,691,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

