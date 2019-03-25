11,874 Shares in McKesson Co. (MCK) Purchased by grace capital

grace capital acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.99.

Shares of MCK opened at $118.54 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $160.84. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

