$11.91 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) will report sales of $11.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the highest is $13.11 million. Energy Fuels reported sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 852.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full year sales of $54.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $77.67 million, with estimates ranging from $68.90 million to $86.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,360. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

