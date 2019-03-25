10,875 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 575,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 438,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 310,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,171 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.39% and a negative return on equity of 592.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 1,313 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $137,773.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,418.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,558 shares of company stock worth $3,862,577. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Laidlaw upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

