$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $8.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 987,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,514. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

