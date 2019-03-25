$1.11 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.05. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.42% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director William R. Harker sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $101,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 106,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $4,897,898.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,924,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.58 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

