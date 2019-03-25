$0.46 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBCP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 5,255 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $122,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,921,000 after acquiring an additional 385,851 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after buying an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,006,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.2% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 999,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 160,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

IBCP stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

