-$0.07 EPS Expected for Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Pacific Ethanol posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Ethanol.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.41). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $334.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.56 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 36.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 249,300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 160.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 292,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 406,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. 12,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.35.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.