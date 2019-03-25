$0.04 EPS Expected for Airgain Inc (AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley upped their price objective on Airgain from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.68. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

In other Airgain news, President Jacob Suen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,570 shares in the company, valued at $580,106.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 23,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $305,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,964 shares of company stock valued at $627,751. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 8.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 613,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 38.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 340,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

