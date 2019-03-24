ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Stake Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,234 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,716,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,148,000 after buying an additional 131,109 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $17.69 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.69.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $818.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous special dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

