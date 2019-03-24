ZIP One Day Volume Reaches $5.54 Million (ZIP)

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. ZIP has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZIP has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZIP token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00090738 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002874 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000535 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ZIP

ZIP (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for ZIP is zipper.io

ZIP Token Trading

ZIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

