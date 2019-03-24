ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.07. 2,238,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,736,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

The stock has a market cap of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

