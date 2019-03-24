ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.07. 2,238,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,736,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.
The stock has a market cap of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.59.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
