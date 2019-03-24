Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Receives $77.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zendesk from $71.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Zendesk from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $62,807.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $975,146.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 472 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $29,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,230.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,061. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 555,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 683.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,070,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after acquiring an additional 934,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.82. 1,590,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,946. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 1.66. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $172.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.56 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.