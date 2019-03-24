Zayedcoin Reaches Market Cap of $13,295.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $13,295.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zayedcoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

