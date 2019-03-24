Zacks: Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NWPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,445,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 242,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 32,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,987. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

