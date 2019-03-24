Zacks: Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
NWPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of NWPX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 32,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,987. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
