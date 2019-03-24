Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABEO. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

ABEO stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

