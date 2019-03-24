Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $280.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,760,000 after buying an additional 227,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,760,000 after buying an additional 227,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,556,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,432,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,768 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,977,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

