Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pharma Mar (PHMMF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

OTCMKTS PHMMF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Pharma Mar has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

