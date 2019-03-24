Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nomura (NMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NMR opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $6,056,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,085,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 119,471 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 296,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nomura by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

