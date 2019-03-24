Zacks Investment Research Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.70 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.02.

EPRT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,256.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 392,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $18,482,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

