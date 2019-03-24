Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elevate Credit (ELVT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELVT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.65.

ELVT opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.77. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $207.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

