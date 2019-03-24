Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioNano Genomics (BNGO) to Sell

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of BioNano Genomics stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BioNano Genomics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioNano Genomics by 1,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 75,379 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioNano Genomics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 82,595 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,353,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,704,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.