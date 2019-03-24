Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery reported decent fourth-quarter results wherein earnings came in line with estimates and sales beat estimates. The company secured improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought 115 million patients under preferred coverage so far in 2019, having started 2018 with 7 million. The company’s efforts boosted the drug’s sales and profitability in 2018. Belbuca’s prescriptions grew sequentially in every quarter of 2018. Increase in sales force supported the growth. BioDelivery’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, given the lackluster performance of Bunavail, BioDelivery has decided to reduce spending on the drug. Moreover, the company’s portfolio and its pipeline may face severe competition as these target a highly genericized and crowded market.”

BDSI has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $376.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $32,754.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,087.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,225 shares of company stock worth $262,325. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,101 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,900 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 949,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 918,733 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 703.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 981,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 859,292 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

