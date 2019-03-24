Zacks Investment Management Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

EXP opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

