Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 29,741 Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.33% of Lawson Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 100.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 30.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of LAWS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

In related news, Director James S. Errant sold 395,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $12,670,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Discipline Master Lkcm bought 1,723,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,161,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

