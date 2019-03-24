Zacks: Cango Inc – (CANG) Given $12.90 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Cango’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.90 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cango alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CANG stock remained flat at $$7.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Cango has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,687,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,399,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.