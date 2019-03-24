Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.55) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HC2 an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get HC2 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of HCHC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 508,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,611. HC2 has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.31). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HC2 will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Falcone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,662.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $94,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HC2 (HCHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.