Zacks: Brokerages Expect MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.31). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MOTIF BIO PLC/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MOTIF BIO PLC/S.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTFB shares. ValuEngine upgraded MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MOTIF BIO PLC/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTFB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.25. 506,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.18. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

MOTIF BIO PLC/S Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

