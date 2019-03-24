Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $186.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $259.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $754.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.00 million to $942.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $803.21 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Williams Capital set a $6.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Societe Generale lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

NYSE LPI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,944,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,459,000 after buying an additional 12,434,795 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,602,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,611,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4,925.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,021,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,348 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

