Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Iridium Communications posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $802,335. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 1,547,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 2.11.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.