Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.16).

CBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 107,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,445. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

