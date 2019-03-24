Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) to Post -$0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.16).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 107,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,445. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

