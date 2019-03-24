Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alteryx Inc (AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,496. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -409.85, a P/E/G ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $85.68.

In other Alteryx news, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $257,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,435,791 shares of company stock worth $97,557,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Alteryx by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alteryx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

