Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). YRC Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.59. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YRCW. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

YRCW remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,195. YRC Worldwide has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 4.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 8.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 134,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 339.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 7.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 124,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

