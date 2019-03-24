Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Sharps Compliance had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

SMED traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 41,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,751. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a PE ratio of -91.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.17. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharps Compliance stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the quarter. Sharps Compliance comprises about 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 3.22% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

