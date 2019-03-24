Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $855.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $855.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $852.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $793.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $240,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,464,000 after buying an additional 94,875 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,539,000 after buying an additional 371,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after buying an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Comerica by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,428,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after buying an additional 420,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,393. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

