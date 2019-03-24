Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chromadex Corp (CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Chromadex reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 105.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 million.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Farr acquired 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $26,832.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $65,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chromadex stock remained flat at $$3.95 on Tuesday. 163,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,654. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $218.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

