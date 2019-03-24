Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce sales of $97.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $158.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $422.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $434.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $537.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,948,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,987 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 387.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 374,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,203. The firm has a market cap of $543.26 million, a PE ratio of -282.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

