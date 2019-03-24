Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $241,000.

NYSE SHO opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

