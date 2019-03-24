Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $241,000.
NYSE SHO opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.