Zacks: Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $156,689,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,668,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,713,000 after buying an additional 3,009,510 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,832,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 285.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,529,000 after buying an additional 829,711 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,539,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,161,000 after buying an additional 755,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.381 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

