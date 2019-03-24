Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post $7.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $7.15 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $34.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $35.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.89 million, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $46.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million.

SRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 34,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,629. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -0.44.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Richard Golin sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $44,929.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 925,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

