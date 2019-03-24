Zacks: Analysts Expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.69 Million

Analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) will announce $218.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $225.80 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted sales of $219.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,822,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WS Management Lllp boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 9,487,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 353,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,202,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 353,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,172,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 151,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,321,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

