Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report sales of $20.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $52.76 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $111.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.34 million to $229.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.56 million, with estimates ranging from $159.82 million to $346.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherus Biosciences.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.32 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

