Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AERI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 655,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,618. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $387,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,421.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.