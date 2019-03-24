Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.71 Million

Analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post $240.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.02 million and the highest is $241.90 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $314.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.03 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $257.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 801,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,964. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $305,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,943.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,784 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1,378.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,166,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ultra Clean by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,017,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 825,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,164,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 419,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ultra Clean by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,151,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

