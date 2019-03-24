Yum China (YUMC) vs. Chanticleer (BURG) Head-To-Head Review

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Yum China alerts:

77.1% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Chanticleer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Yum China has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and Chanticleer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 8.41% 19.62% 12.81% Chanticleer -14.80% -33.85% -11.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum China and Chanticleer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.42 billion 1.96 $708.00 million $1.53 28.39 Chanticleer $41.43 million 0.17 -$6.79 million ($1.78) -1.06

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer. Chanticleer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yum China and Chanticleer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 4 1 0 2.20 Chanticleer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than Chanticleer.

Dividends

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chanticleer does not pay a dividend. Yum China pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Yum China beats Chanticleer on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,400 KFC restaurants; 2,100 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 10 East Dawning restaurants; and 3 Taco Bell restaurants. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle. It also owns and operates 6 company-owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 8 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.