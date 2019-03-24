Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Holdings Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after buying an additional 59,492 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 181,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,459,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,295,000 after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $152,395.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tanya L. Domier acquired 2,652 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.23 per share, with a total value of $249,897.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/yum-brands-inc-yum-holdings-lessened-by-financial-advocates-investment-management.html.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.