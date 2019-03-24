YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 130 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SAP by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,318,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 394.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 248,945 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.10). SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

