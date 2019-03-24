YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.39.

Shares of BIIB opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.49 and a 52 week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,897.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

