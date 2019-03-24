YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $420,402.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $452,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $134,837.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $18,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,654 shares of company stock worth $9,963,524. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/yorkbridge-wealth-partners-llc-cuts-holdings-in-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.